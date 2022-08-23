New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The state of Alaska recently filed a court action against the Biden administration, alleging that the federal government failed to act on contractual obligations to clean up known contaminated sites that affect Alaska Native populations.

The lawsuit names Secretary of the Interior Debra Holland, the Department of the Interior and the sub-departmental Bureau of Land Management for failing to clean up millions of acres of land transferred from the federal government to Alaska Natives through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. 1970s.

Unlike Native Americans in the Lower 48, most Alaskan Natives do not live on federal reservations, but instead on land they own through ANCSA — with the exception of the Staircase Reservation near Ketchikan.

More than 650 parcels were contaminated by arsenic, asbestos, lead, mercury and other substances before their property rights were transferred, Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy told Fox News Digital in a recent interview discussing the July complaint.

Dunleavy said Holland and the Interior Department are contractually obligated to clean up these lands, criticizing the Biden administration’s inaction in the face of a broader focus on environmentalism and a green agenda.

The governor claims the administration only likes to highlight the Native American population when it helps their politics.

“They knowingly transferred contaminated land to the natives. They knew there were wells, they knew there was contamination,” he said of the federal government’s original move in 1971.

“The thing is, what’s interesting about it all [the Biden] The administration uses native Alaskans to their advantage. But when it’s not there they forget about them,” other projects have stalled or come to a relative halt, such as drilling on King Cove Road or the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) Section 1002 area.

In the case of King Cove, locals wanted to build a gravel road from the relatively remote southwestern community through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to nearby Cold Bay — where they said access to a jet-sized runway would guarantee better access to emergency medical care. , among other benefits.

The governor told Fox News that Alaskan Natives living near ANWR overwhelmingly support Trump-era measures to allow drilling on that land and that President Biden opposes suspending it.

Dunleavy said the contaminated lands lawsuit was not in the form of a single court action, but was filed for each site identified by the plaintiffs, another example of a flaw in the White House’s green platform.

“Many of the moves they’re making in Alaska are completely counter to their sense of protecting the environment,” he said.

“When you push [resource production] You acknowledge that overseas, whether it is timber, oil, gas or mining, mining and other activities are conducted at a much lower standard than in Alaska and the United States.

“I think they and extreme environmentalists never get called out, it’s not about the environment. For some reason, I think it’s meant to weaken the state and weaken the country, to be honest with you,” Dunleavy said. .

The Interior Department declined to comment on the court action.