New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while criticizing federal Democrats’ continued fight against exploiting the state’s vast oil and gas reserves, announced a potential new renewable energy source specifically for the final frontier.

Cook Inlet, which stretches from Anchorage, the state’s largest city, south to the Kenai Peninsula and the Gulf of Alaska, has the second largest tidal range on Earth, Dunleavy told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Dunleavy said he rejects the idea that the debate over “green” versus fossil fuels is a zero-sum game and encourages investment in harnessing Cook Inlet tides to produce a reliable energy source, particularly “green hydrogen.”

He points to Kenai as an example of an area rich in both types of resources, with its potential to be productive in both ways.

“That basin in Cook Inlet is the most energy-rich basin on the planet: onshore wind, offshore wind, coal fields, oil, gas, tidal, geothermal — it’s all there,” he said, adding that a wind farm on Fire Island would be easy. Visible from flights departing at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

However, the main issue surrounding any green project is energy-storage capacity, he said, pointing to Germany as an example of where that issue comes up.

“You [also] to have something; A baseline power, to be perfectly honest with you, should be gas.”

According to Alaska Public Media, the Maine-based company recently expressed interest in building such tidal-power generators at Nick Arm in Port McKenzie and Nikiski near Homer.

Alaska sues feds over contaminated lands, governor says DC ‘knowingly’ transferred

Regarding President Biden and the left’s continued opposition to exploiting US oil and gas potential, Dunleavy said those who want to see a growing green energy future should consider how the fossil fuel reserves of Alaska and other states actually help their cause.

“What people need to know is that we’re going to take advantage of this enormous renewable potential in Alaska — but you also have to be able to pay for renewable capital projects like hydro, solar, wind and storage — whether it’s pumped-hydro up here or some other way to store energy — but help pay for it. To do that you have to have oil and gas.

“So, it makes perfect sense to me – in ANWR (Arctic National Wildlife Refuge), I don’t understand why the federal government doesn’t want to develop ANWR, because what they can do is cut the royalties and put it into a renewable fund,” he said.

As the White House cracks down on oil and gas speculation on federal lands, the governor claims the state-owned Prudhoe Bay oil field has encouraged “huge oil” production.

Dunleavy added that the federal government’s “permitting horizon” for fossil fuel and renewable interests is too long, explaining that red tape from various bureaucracies tends to block, delay or outright discourage investment.

In the only state bordering Russia, Alaska’s governor says defenses are strong

“You have a lot of money in the pipeline now, but that money isn’t really going anywhere except to consultants because it’s very difficult to move those agencies fast enough to allow anything.”

In terms of support in the state for the above-mentioned means of energy production, Dunlevy said that it was very bipartisan, and in one case indicated the popularity of the state-supervised resolution “Green Bank” to attract capital investments in such projects.

Click to get the Fox News app

He added that the State Department of Natural Resources has also been encouraged to help in future projects, greening and others.

Asked if Juneau expected credit from Washington for his focus on renewables, the governor replied, “Probably not.”

A provision in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, authored by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and recently signed by President Biden, would restore recently curtailed oil leases in 2,700 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico.

Manchin was one of the few Democrats to support domestic production, along with Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who said electric vehicle batteries should be produced in the United States, while Rep. Vicente Gonzalez and other Texas Democrats urged that. Domestic production was “responsible” for replacing the need for Russian oil during the Ukraine war.