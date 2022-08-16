Alaska GOP Sen. What to know about Kelly Tshibaka trying to take down Lisa Murkowski

A former Alaska state official who has Donald Trump’s endorsement will try to unseat Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Tuesday.

Republican-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Murkowski are both expected to advance Tuesday’s primary under Alaska’s new voting system. Educator Pat Chesbrough is the frontrunner on the Democratic ticket, but the seat is considered strongly Republican.

Voters will choose their top candidates in a nonpartisan primary, and the top four candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.

Here’s what you need to know about Shibaka, the Trump-backed candidate.

Who is Kelly Shibaka?

Kelly Tshibaka was born and raised in Alaska. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1999 and a law degree from Harvard University in 2002.

His father worked as a union electrician and his mother as one of the first workers in Alaska’s largest oil field startup. According to her campaign website.

Latest:Liz Chaney of Wyoming, Sarah Palin of Alaska and Lisa Murkowski among the big names in the GOP primary.

Alaska Primary:Elections Tuesday in Alaska, Wyoming: Here’s what you need to know

Tshibaka served as Alaska’s administrative commissioner from January 2019 to March 2021.

Run for the Senate

Tshibaka announced her candidacy for the Senate in March 2021, According to Alaska Public Media.

She’s running because “it was the people of Alaska who stood up for me and gave me opportunities in life, and now I want to stand up for the people of Alaska,” reads her campaign website. Tshibaka’s site describes her as anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment.

She criticized Murkowski on her campaign trail as a Washington insider, noting that Murkowski was appointed to the Senate seat vacated by her father when he was elected governor of Alaska.

Endorsement of Donald Trump

Trump endorsed Tshibaka on June 18, 2021, and at a rally in July, Trump called Tshibaka’s opponent Murkowski “the worst. I rated her the No. 1 worst.”

Murkowski was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president in his second impeachment trial, which centered on his alleged instigation of the Jan. 6 attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol.

In April 2021, Tshibaka told CNN that “We don’t know the outcome of the 2020 elections,” she said when asked if she agreed with the former president that the 2020 elections were rigged.

In Alaska’s primary, Murkowski and Palin show deepening rift in Republican Party

“In the 2020 election, questions were raised in many states, and we’re not allowed to look at the questions of those allegations to see what actually happened.” Tshibaka said in an interview with CNN.

Claims of voter fraud in the 2020 elections have been disproved by several investigations and court rulings.

Contributed by: Dylan Wells