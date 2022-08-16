New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alaska is one of two states holding primary elections on Tuesday. Get Wyoming 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election Center.

Of the seven Republican senators who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for her role in the Capitol riots, only Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is running in 2022.

She faces several primary challengers, and Trump has worked long enough to deny her a spot on the ballot. However, changes to Alaska’s voting system could help Murkowski stay in the race. Alaska eliminated party primaries following the 2020 referendum and implemented a ranked-choice system in which the top four vote-getters in a nonpartisan primary advance to the general election.

The new voting system means final results in some races could take days or weeks.

Alaska’s lone House seat was left vacant by the death of former Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. On Tuesday, a special election will choose his replacement to serve through January, while voters select candidates who will appear on the November general election ballot.