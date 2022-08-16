type here...
Alanis Morissette to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Alanis Morissette to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo will induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

Good 4 U The pop singer and self-proclaimed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician is set to present the honor to Morissette during a gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Massey Hall in Toronto.

She will be joined by newly announced artists Alessia Cara and JP Sax who will pay tribute Notched small tablet Morissette in song. Rodrigo may be a surprise choice for some, but they do have a few things in common, including the fact that they are two young women who have made it through the Grammy Awards with multiple wins.

Last year, they graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine together and sang an unexpected duet. You must know at the concert.

Other previously announced artists to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, music producer David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Performers paying tribute throughout the evening will include Nickelback’s Chad Krueger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jesse Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Deborah Cox.

Quebec pop star Marie-May will double as both performer and host of the event.

