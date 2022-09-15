New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made it abundantly clear last week – don’t listen to pundits or betting odds. Going to any ballgame Regardless of the opponent.

In the previous week matchup with Texas Saban expressed his feelings about Alabama being favored by 20 points in the 2021 season, referring to Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M.

“Everybody heard we were 20-point favorites in this game,” Saban said last week in his weekly radio spot on “Hey Coach.” “And the last time we were 20-point favorites and we went to Texas, we got our a-kick.”

Saban was right to caution against buying into the hype, and then-No.1 Alabama won 20-19.

And so on Alabama is gearing up for its Week 3 bye game against non-Power 5 rival UL Monroe, Saban is doubling down on his message.

“That’s your opinion on the quality of the opponent. It’s not mine,” Saban said He said when asked on Wednesday How he determines offensive growth takes into account variations in the quality of opponents each week. “I respect all the people we play with and I respect winning and what you have to do to win.

“And every player shouldn’t focus on who they’re playing against in terms of their motivation, but every player wants to be the best player they can be. So, why does it matter whether we’re playing Texas or somebody else? That’s how you get better. That’s how you develop the right habits. That’s how you stay consistent. .”

Saban really went ahead when referring to his days Head coach of the Miami Dolphins .

“I’ve told you more than once when I was in the NFL, I looked at players and I didn’t know who they were playing with,” Saban said. “I’m just evaluating them. So, when we play a team that’s not as good as somebody else, you don’t play as well? So you let the opponent play how you play? The score determines how you play. ? You decide where you play, and that determines how you play?”

2nd week College football season The upsets were littered with two top-10 teams losing to unranked opponents. Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State at home and Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with a loss to Marshall in South Bend, Indiana.

“So, I respect what it takes to win,” Saban continued. “Didn’t I say this on Monday? What does it mean that you like a game? If you score 20 points and you lose like two teams lost this week, what does that mean? It means that people like it. You don’t know what they’re talking about or the players that are playing are affected by it. They’re both not good. .”

According to FOX Bet, Alabama is favored by 49.5 points on Saturday.