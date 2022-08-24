New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The winningest coach in college football history won’t have to wait long to once again become the highest-paid college football coach at a public university.

Nick Saban, winner of seven national championships, received a one-year extension and raise from the University of Alabama on Tuesday, increasing his annual salary to $11.7 million a year through the 2030 season.

The total deal is $93.6 million over eight years, and Saban’s salary surpasses that of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as the highest-paid college football coach at a public university, according to The Athletic.

Smart signed a new 10-year, $112.5 million contract in July that averages $11.25 million per year over the next 10 years.

Texas A&M’S Jimbo Fisher’s Offseason War of Words Alabama’s Nick Saban: ‘Time to Shut Up and Play’

“Our family is very pleased to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Saban said said in a statement on Tuesday . “Terry and I are very appreciative of the unparalleled commitment the university has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our careers at Alabama.”

Saban’s contract includes bonuses for appearing in and winning the SEC Championship Game, as well as an $800,000 bonus for winning a national championship.

Saban is entering his 16th season as Alabama’s head coach, having brought six national championships to the program. Crimson Tide Ready Enter the season once again A year after losing the national championship game to Georgia the preseason no. As 1.

“I love my job. I love it,” Saban told the SEC Network. “I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, I love the preparation for the games. I love it. I want you all to ask all the other coaches that come in here because they tell the recruits I’m going. To retire, why do you ask them how they know I’m going to retire? Don’t ask?

“I love what I’m doing now so I’m wondering what I’ll do when I retire. So how can I be happy without coaching?”

Alabama opens the season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.