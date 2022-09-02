New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may be getting ready for his team’s first game of the 2022 season against Utah State, but he didn’t appreciate the fact that some Aggies aren’t paying attention before the Crimson Tide travel to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns in Week 2.

Saban, appearing on his weekly radio show “Hey Coach” on Thursday, said Utah State isn’t getting the respect it deserves after winning 11 games. Mountain West Conference Championship In 2021.

“This year’s rat poison, not to bring up a sore point, is worse than ever,” Saban said Thursday. According to AL.com . “A lot of people have asked me about how we’re going to do against Texas this week against Utah State.

“I was like, ‘We’re not playing in Texas this week!’ So I said, ‘What are you thinking about?’ Then I go to church on Sunday and the sermon is, ‘He who rejoices in himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be happy.’ So it’s almost like, if you put rat poison in the same thing, it’s almost exactly the same — exactly! It’s crazy.”

Alabama Welcomes the Aggies to Tuscaloosa 7:30 pm ET kickoff as 42-point favorites. Utah State is 1-0 after beating UConn in Week 0, but was unimpressive in a 31-20 victory over a Huskies team that has won just one game in 2021.

The mention of “rat poison” comes almost a year later Saban criticized Alabama fans For their eligibility when it comes to the program.

“I’ve said it before, there’s more rat poison than I’ve ever seen,” Saban said Thursday. “And our fans can’t be like that. If you’re a fan, you’ve got to support the team. You’ve got to have energy and enthusiasm, support the players. They work hard. You go to the game. You’re not always disappointed because you had high hopes that we’d win the game 50-0.

“So I encourage everybody to stay positive and create a legacy for what we want to do this season. And you contribute to it in a positive way, I don’t think about what these guys always write about, ‘How can Alabama run the table.’ Can’t you figure out a better job than that? I mean, come on.”

Alabama enters the 2022 season as the preseason No. 1 team and a heavy favorite to win the national championship.