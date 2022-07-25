closer
Alabama football coach Nick Saban has shown his support for John Metchie III after the former Crimson Tide star revealed he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Metschi, a second-round pick by the Houston Texans, was diagnosed with a curable form of leukemia in a statement released by the team on Sunday.

FILE - Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo/Washa Hunt, File)

“John has overcome every obstacle that life has put in front of him with grit and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia,” Saban said. “It’s a blessing to have him in a city known for great medical care and with an organization at the Houston Texans that will be with him on this journey. Our thoughts and prayers are with him in this battle.”

In his three seasons at Alabama, Metchie caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All are career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban congratulates Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III, #8, during the CFP National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Mill Garden.

(David Rosenblum/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), a highly curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and hope to recover soon,” he said. .

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I can’t wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Houston Texans John Metchie III smiles during NFL football rookie minicamp practice on May 13, 2022 in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

He caught a touchdown pass in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia but tore his ACL and missed the College Football Playoff.

