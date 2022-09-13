new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows he’s a 20-point favorite Week 2 matchup with Texas Didn’t understand much.

As fans and pundits predict A dominant win by the Crimson Tide Saban cautioned against buying into the hype, citing heavy favorites Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M in the 2021 season.

Saban’s concern was well-founded as Alabama squeaked by 20-19 Saturday.

Saban praised his team’s mental toughness during his Monday media availability for finding a way to win without playing its best football.

Steve Sarkisian Channels His Inner Nick Saban, Says Texas Should ‘Watch Out for Rat Poison’

“I think you gain mental toughness because things are tough,” Saban said Monday. “You’ve got to embrace it. I think that’s true in your life. I think it’s true in football. I think tough times make people tough. Easy times make people soft. It’s no different in football. If it’s tough, you’ve got to embrace it. I have no problem with our players and How they worked so hard in this game.

“They showed tremendous toughness and resilience to play through what they had to play through to win the game,” Saban continued. “We didn’t execute like we wanted to, but you can’t fault mental toughness. It was tough conditions. Tough crowd. Very hot. We had guys cramping and couldn’t finish the game at times. So I don’t question mental toughness.”

The Texas quarterback situation is uncertain with the injury to Quinn Evers

This is unusual Sloppy game for Alabama It committed 15 penalties for over 100 yards against Texas, the most by an Alabama team under Saban as head coach.

“We don’t want penalties. It’s all about discipline. Making the right choices and decisions whether it’s pre-snap or post-snap, it doesn’t matter,” Saban said in his on-the-field interview, according to Sports Illustrated. “We have to play well, there is no doubt about that.

“You have to give Texas a lot of credit. Sark did a great job here, they have a good team. We just have to play better.”

Alabama will have to rely on its mental toughness as the season progresses Four teams in the top 25 on schedule.

Vanderbilt is up next at UL Monroe on Sept. 24 before Alabama opens its SEC slate.