Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not happy With his player in a narrow 20-19 win over Texas in Week 2.

Saban was caught on camera running onto the field to shake hands with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Alabama’s head coach is screaming towards his players.

“Don’t do that s—,” Saban was heard yelling as he ran toward midfield.

It turns out that Saban was telling a player to stop flashing the “Horns Down” sign, which is often used by opposing teams. Throw in Texas while playing .

On Thursday, Saban explained why he saw what he was doing and punished the player.

“I told our players, ‘We’re not doing this,'” Saban said on his weekly radio show, displaying the “horns down” gesture. “Don’t want it.. It’s not classy.. We don’t need it The other team broke traditions . Go play.”

“It’s the same with everything you do,” Saban continued. “You make choices and decisions, whether it’s in school, as a person, as a player. And every time you don’t do the right thing, and most people who don’t do the right thing know it’s not right. Before they do, they do it anyway. So, don’t do that. We It should be a motto. And it may help discipline.”

According to The Tuscaloosa News, the ‘horns down’ gesture could lead to a game-time penalty depending on how it’s used, which Saban addressed the week before the game against Texas.

“I haven’t mentioned it to the team, but I appreciate you bringing it up to me,” Saban told a reporter when asked if he had talked to his team about the gesture. “There are a lot of other things that we really have to worry about, but I think it’s a good thing for me to go with the team, so I appreciate that.”

Alabama, ranked No. 2, will play UL Monroe on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.