Alabama head coach Nick Saban Knows a thing or two about massive fandom.

As he leads his team to Austin, Texas on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will 20-point favorites over unranked Texas . As the No. 1 team in the country, and coming off a 55-0 shutout of Utah State, many expected to see Alabama take on the Texas program led by former Alabama assistant coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, Saban is not listening to the bettors.

“Everybody heard we were 20-point favorites in this game,” Saban said Thursday on “Hey Coach,” his weekly radio spot. “And the last time we were 20-point favorites and we went to Texas, we got our a-kick.”

“What you did last week, that doesn’t help you with what you did this week, and if every team we play beats us, it’s like a resurrection game,” Saban continued. “I mean that would revitalize their whole program.”

Alabama last played a regular season game in the state of Texas in October 2021 in College Station, Texas. Saban is a former assistant coach Jimbo Fisher, and Texas A&M’s last-second field goal of no. 1 Alabama, knocking Alabama from the top of the rankings.

As Saban hinted Thursday, Texas has the potential for a program-defining moment on Saturday Sarkisian tried to play down Hype before the week.

“I think one of the mistakes people make is (saying) this is the game that defines our program,” Sarkisian said Monday, according to AL.com. “Maybe. Maybe not. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about the way we play the game. I’ve said it all, my goal is Dallas Dec. 3 (game for the Big 12 title). This game doesn’t affect that.”

“You can get caught up in worrying about Alabama,” Sarkisian continued. “You can worry about Gameday being here. You can get caught up with Fox being here. You can get caught up in things that don’t really have anything to do with our ability to play good football. We’ve got to get carried away. The focus has to be on us.”

Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Evers will get the first big test of his career, facing an Alabama defense that allowed just 136 yards of offense in Week 1.