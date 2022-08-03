New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An overall record of 13-2, an SEC Championship and a trip to the College Football National Championship is generally considered one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Not for Alabama. Not for The head coach is Nick Saban .

“Last year, we kind of had a rebuilding year,” Saban said Wednesday said “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.”

Alabama entered the 2021 season as the preseason No. 1, losing a regular season game against Texas A&M in October. In the SEC Championship Game against undefeated and No. 1 Georgia, the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24.

In the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, Alabama easily handled undefeated Cincinnati to reach its sixth CFP final before losing to Georgia.

“We had nine starters back on offense, nine on defense, but six guys left early for the draft, so now we have five back on offense and seven on defense,” Saban continued.

“That, in and of itself, creates some more question marks. But it also creates an opportunity for other players to shine in the program and contribute in a positive way. So, no one knows for sure how this thing will turn out. It might work out, but that’s part of the excitement and challenge of being able to develop a team.”

Alabama will enter 2022 in college football with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as quarterback Bryce Young enters his third season in Tuscaloosa.

“What we admire about Bryce is he’s very bright,” Saban said of Young Tuesday, according to AL.com. “He does a good job of preparing. He’s always at the forefront of what we want to do, how we want to execute it. That’s what we try to emphasize with him – he has a calm demeanor – his presence is important. The rest of the players. He’s made strides in influencing other people in a positive way. .”

Alabama will open fall camp this week. The Crimson Tide opens the regular season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.