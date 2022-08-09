closer
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA TODAY coaches poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 will be released on August 15.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA College Football Southeastern Conference media days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama lost the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs received six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addresses the media during SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame on July 19, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.

((Photo by Getty Images via Jeffrey West/ICON Sportswire)

Clemson no. 4 and Notre Dame no. 5. Michigan, making its first CFP appearance, is sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.