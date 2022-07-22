New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is projected to win its third straight Southeastern Conference championship, according to a preseason poll of nearly 1,000 reporters at SEC Media Days here last week with 158 votes to 18 for Georgia.

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game last season, but lost to the Bulldogs in the national championship game.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC Western Division with 1,262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and three first-place votes and Arkansas with 844 and one first-place vote. Alabama received 177 — all but four — first-place votes. Ole Miss finished fourth, followed by LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East division with 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, followed by Kentucky with 932 points and four first-place votes. Tennessee was third with 929 points and one first-place vote. South Carolina, oddly enough, received three first-place votes, but finished fifth in the East behind Florida.

Vanderbilt, amazingly, also received a first-place vote for the fourth time (2008) since moving to SEC divisions in 1992. Points are awarded on a scale of 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. Missouri finished sixth and Vanderbilt seventh.

Only nine times since 1992 has the preseason projected champion at SEC Media Days won the SEC Championship Game, including Bama’s last two straight seasons.

The media also voted on the preseason All-SEC team, with Alabama leading the way with 19 selections:

2022 Preseason Media Days All-Sec Team

crime

First-team

QB-Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmir Gibbs, Alabama

WR -Keshon Botte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL -Emil Ekior Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrance, Florida

OL – Nick Broecker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

The second team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Aachen, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR -Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE–Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javian Cohen, Alabama

C – Cedric Van Pran, Georgia

The third team

QB – Will Lewis, Kentucky

RB -Zack Evans, Ole Miss

RB -Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR -Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M

WR -Josh Vaughn, South Carolina

TE – Jaheem Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

* OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C-Cooper Mays, Tennessee

protection

First team

DL—Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL -BJ Ozulari, LSU

DL -Derrick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB -Henry To’Vo, Alabama

DB-Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelly Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalan, Arkansas

The second team

DL – Zach Pickens, South Carolina

DL -DJ Dale, Alabama

DL—Ali Gaye, LSU

DL -Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB -Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB -Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB-Com Smith, South Carolina

DB-Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB-Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

The third team

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL -Mason Smith, LSU

DL -McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB -Owen Pappo, Auburn

LB -Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB -Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB-Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB-Trey Dean III, Florida

DB-Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB -Malachi Moore, Alabama

Experts

First team

P – Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK -Will Reichard, Alabama

RS -Caris Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmir Gibbs, Alabama

The second team

P — Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS-Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Aachen, Texas A&M

The third team

P-Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mewis, Missouri

RS -Jojo Earle, Alabama

AP – Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie