The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is projected to win its third straight Southeastern Conference championship, according to a preseason poll of nearly 1,000 reporters at SEC Media Days here last week with 158 votes to 18 for Georgia.
Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game last season, but lost to the Bulldogs in the national championship game.
The Crimson Tide won the SEC Western Division with 1,262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and three first-place votes and Arkansas with 844 and one first-place vote. Alabama received 177 — all but four — first-place votes. Ole Miss finished fourth, followed by LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Kirby Smart, Georgia has agreed to a massive contract extension
Georgia was picked to win the SEC East division with 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, followed by Kentucky with 932 points and four first-place votes. Tennessee was third with 929 points and one first-place vote. South Carolina, oddly enough, received three first-place votes, but finished fifth in the East behind Florida.
AUBURN’S BRYAN HARSIN says the offseason inquiry into the program was ‘uncomfortable’
Vanderbilt, amazingly, also received a first-place vote for the fourth time (2008) since moving to SEC divisions in 1992. Points are awarded on a scale of 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. Missouri finished sixth and Vanderbilt seventh.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Only nine times since 1992 has the preseason projected champion at SEC Media Days won the SEC Championship Game, including Bama’s last two straight seasons.
Click here to get the Fox News app
The media also voted on the preseason All-SEC team, with Alabama leading the way with 19 selections:
2022 Preseason Media Days All-Sec Team
crime
First-team
QB-Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmir Gibbs, Alabama
WR -Keshon Botte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL -Emil Ekior Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrance, Florida
OL – Nick Broecker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
The second team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Aachen, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR -Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE–Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javian Cohen, Alabama
C – Cedric Van Pran, Georgia
The third team
QB – Will Lewis, Kentucky
RB -Zack Evans, Ole Miss
RB -Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR -Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M
WR -Josh Vaughn, South Carolina
TE – Jaheem Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
* OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C-Cooper Mays, Tennessee
protection
First team
DL—Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL -BJ Ozulari, LSU
DL -Derrick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB -Henry To’Vo, Alabama
DB-Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelly Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalan, Arkansas
The second team
DL – Zach Pickens, South Carolina
DL -DJ Dale, Alabama
DL—Ali Gaye, LSU
DL -Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB -Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB -Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB-Com Smith, South Carolina
DB-Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB-Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
The third team
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL -Mason Smith, LSU
DL -McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB -Owen Pappo, Auburn
LB -Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB -Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB-Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB-Trey Dean III, Florida
DB-Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB -Malachi Moore, Alabama
Experts
First team
P – Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK -Will Reichard, Alabama
RS -Caris Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmir Gibbs, Alabama
The second team
P — Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS-Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Aachen, Texas A&M
The third team
P-Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mewis, Missouri
RS -Jojo Earle, Alabama
AP – Aeneas Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie