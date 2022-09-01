New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A new Alabama school is educating young Americans — and more.

Birmingham’s Build UP Community School teaches students essential trade and life skills in a six-year program and also restores homes in the area.

Upon completion of the program, students will have earned a high school diploma, an associate’s degree, and the ability to own a home.

Build UP Executive Director James Sutton and Dean of Culture Anthony Beckett joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday to share how the five-year-old private school has become a “jewel” in the community.

“We’re really the first school of its kind to combine workforce, learning and development with a high school diploma,” Sutton said.

“We’re setting students up to become credentialed and licensed in high-demand, high-paying career fields,” he added.

Sutton explained that after the six-year program, students qualify for a zero-interest home loan.

The nonprofit arm of the Build UP program buys neighborhood homes for use in renovation projects, Beckett said — homes that can be put back into the hands of the students themselves.

While students get hands-on construction experience and learn other hard skills, they are equipped with the tools to start their own business if they choose, Sutton said.

“We want to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in them,” he said.

“They can get a two-year degree, they can get a credential or they can start a business.”

BUILD UP staff members emphasize how students “build their own results” as they explore career options in a changing workforce.

“Therefore, they can have a sustainable career as well as longevity and sustainability in their homes and communities,” Beckett said.

Build UP is still enrolling students.

The open house will be held on Thursday evening.

“We are excited about what the school can do and change lives for generations to come,” Sutton said.