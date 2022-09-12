Alabama, Texas lead college football’s five biggest overreactions from Week 2

By its very nature, college football is action one day and talk all week the next. Everyone loves to talk about what they saw on the field. For some of us it’s actually a job. Where there are real reactions, there are also overreactions. Equal and opposite overreactions? Maybe it’s Newton’s fourth law – but we digress.

Naturally, the brutal results from Week 2 have sparked much debate.

Here’s a quick look at five possible conclusions that are just premature, with arguments and counterpoints.

It was a time of panic in Tuscaloosa

As much as we’ve gotten used to Alabama dominating week in and week out in the Nick Saban era, when the Crimson Tide doesn’t get it right, it’s a flurry. Although the team was able to come away with a win in Texas on Saturday, several troubling issues presented themselves. The receivers couldn’t get open, the offensive line struggled in pass protection, the ground game lacked pop aside from one big run by Jace McClellan, and the penalties – oh goodness the penalties. The Tide was flagged 15 times and, as Longhorns fans will no doubt point out for the foreseeable future, may be called for more.

It wasn’t all bad for the Tide, however, as the defense stiffened when it needed to — especially in the red zone. Kicker Will Reichard delivered in the clutch. And Bryce Young’s improvisational ability saved when the rest of the offense didn’t work.

Some of the Tide’s issues from the first road game in tough weather should have been solvable, and Saban and his staff certainly got more than a few benefit of the doubt when it came to making adjustments in a season. But there’s no denying that Alabama looked beatable. Suffice it to say it’s been an interesting week in practice.

Texas may be holding back a bit

They weren’t big on morale wins in Austin, but the Longhorns’ ability to hang with the No. 1 team with their backup quarterback is at least encouraging.

Of course at a blue-blood program like Texas, being “back” means competing for championships again. So before anointing Texas a Big 12 favorite based on Saturday’s effort, there are a few points to keep in mind. For one thing, an interesting early season result at home doesn’t necessarily translate into future success for this program. The 2016 version of the Longhorns entered Opening Day at No. 9 beat Notre Dame, but ended the year only 5-7 with a three-game skid. The 2019 squad went toe-to-toe with an all-time LSU squad in Week 2, coming up just a TD short, but finished 8-5.

It’s also worth noting that several other Big 12 squads — Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State — have already posted wins against Power Five competition. Texas will be in the mix, but the conference is still wide open.

SEC East overtakes West

These divisional differences will be a thing of the past before long, but in recent years the West has been recognized as the deeper of the two, with the East falling annually to Florida and Georgia. However, so far this year, we’ve already seen Texas A&M and LSU lose, along with Alabama’s close shave. Meanwhile in the East, Georgia looks the part of the defending national champ, Kentucky and Tennessee are on the rise, and Florida has a solid non-conference win against Utah in Week 1.

The West may still be strong from top to bottom; Mississippi schools have played well early and Auburn, while clearly having issues, is 2-0 heading into next weekend’s date with Penn State. Teams in the lower tier of the East have shown improvement, but are still a bit behind others. South Carolina lost a cross-divisional game to Arkansas in its conference opener, but Power Five opponents Vanderbilt and Missouri were swept.

Southern California playoff team

We like to see flashy offenses, and the Trojans certainly showed one early in Lincoln Riley’s tenure. The defense also got into the act with six interceptions through two games.

But don’t get distracted by shiny things. USC’s defense isn’t exactly airtight, surrendering 360.5 yards per game on 183.5 of those on the ground. They’ve done a good job of capitalizing on mistakes, but a team that minimizes passing errors while hitting the ball between the tackles will give USC problems. Can you think of any such teams in the Pac-12? We can, and the Trojans have to travel to Salt Lake City to face them in a month.

Michigan should be the favorite in the Big Ten

Part of this evaluation comes from a reevaluation of Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame, which was far less impressive given the Fighting Irish’s follow-up performance. The Buckeyes handled their own business in Week 2, but the Wolverines — the defending conference champions to remember — appear to have taken their own offense to another level with JJ McCarthy set to take over the quarterback reins.

Don’t get too carried away with Michigan, though. The Wolverines piled up their highest numbers against Colorado State and Hawaii, neither of whom won a game. Next week’s meeting with Connecticut figures to be similar. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have a long way to go to fix the issues on the field in Columbus.