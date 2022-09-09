Alabama-Texas and all our top 25 picks and bold predictions for Week 2 in college football

Just seven days after Ohio State and Notre Dame clash in Week 1, there’s another huge matchup of college football royalty.

Both Alabama and Texas have had Heisman winners and won multiple championships. The schools have gone on different paths since meeting in the BCS title game at the end of the 2009 season. That night the Crimson Tide won their first of six titles under Nick Saban. The Longhorns went 83-67 over the next 12 seasons. A huge test for Texas will be seeing where the program is as Alabama brings Heisman winner Bryce Young and a tremendous offense to town.

No. 20 Kentucky no. The SEC also has a big showdown when it goes to No. 19 Florida. The Gators had a huge win over then-No. 8 at home against Utah and look to repeat against the visiting Wildcats. The respective quarterbacks — Anthony Richardson and Will Lewis — are two of the nation’s top dual threats.

In the final Top 25 showdown, the no. 25 Brigham Young Host no. 8 Baylor in a rematch of last year’s meeting when the Bears won. The Cougars have the pieces to seek revenge, especially as Baylor faces tough weather and QB Blake Shapen makes his first road start.

Week 2 college football bold predictions

Scooby Axon

Check out the salty Oklahoma fans. Lincoln Riley and Southern California appear to be trying to be players in the Pac-12 and national championship race. While the competition has been less than stellar (Rice’s loss in Week 1), this week’s opponent is Stanford, who also hasn’t been great over the past few years. So, look for the Trojans to flex their offensive muscle once again against the Cardinal and for the skeptics to once again talk about their ranking and anything that excites the fans.

Jace Evans

No game was worse than Iowa’s surprising 7-3 win over South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes offense was ridiculed throughout the college football universe after it managed just 166 yards against the Jackrabbits and was outscored 4-3 by its own defense. It looks like a bad week with rival Iowa State coming to town. Except, for whatever reason, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell can’t beat Kirk Ferentz. Iowa’s coach has dispatched his opponent in six of their meetings. With his program under the microscope after a terrible opener, Ferentz’s team came out stronger and captured the Cy-Hawk trophy for the seventh year in a row.

Paul Myrberg

In a game that goes way past our bedtimes, Baylor beats BYU by 14 points and makes a big statement… but will anyone watch? Beating BYU on the road is another sign of the Bears’ legitimate place in the playoff chase. But as the national focus on the Big 12 turns to Alabama and Texas on Saturday afternoon, Baylor is likely to look like the top team without garnering many headlines.

Eric Smith

Trips to Lubbock are always unpredictable when Texas Tech is mediocre. With the Red Raiders playing better and more motivated under Joey McGuire, they’ll give Houston a leg up, coming off an overtime win over Texas-San Antonio on the road. A second straight game away from home will be tough for the New Year’s Six contenders and they will taste defeat as a result of the big momentum for Tech.

Eddie Timanas

There are some promising offers in the late Saturday night window that will have your humble pollster making an extra pot of coffee on Sunday morning. A strong candidate for the weekend’s sneaky-good game is Oregon State at Fresno State.

Amidst Oregon and Utah’s struggles in Week 1, Oregon State’s decisive dispatch of Boise State was overlooked. If the Beavers host another Mountain West contender, this time on the road, they’ll earn the right to be taken seriously in the Pac-12 North. Bulldogs, of course, have minds of their own. They took care of business against FCS member Cal Poly and now have back-to-back opportunities against Pac-12 competition, traveling to Southern California next week. In short, this is a highly meaningful game for both parties that should be worth watching if you flip through the channels in the wee hours of the morning.

Dawn clouds

Georgia State will beat North Carolina. The Panthers have had some very good non-conference wins under Shawn Elliott and get a Tar Heels team that is inexplicably playing against Sun Belt competition for the second week in a row. The Tar Heels couldn’t fight against Appalachian State, and playing another road game could be a little vulnerable and mentally depleted.