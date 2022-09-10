New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After a win, emotions can get the best of players, and that seemed to be the case Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Alabama Crimson Tide players were caught on camera giving the Texas Longhorns players the “Horns Down” after the victory on the final play of the game.

Nick Saban was not happy about that.

“Don’t do that s–t,” Alabama’s head coach yelled at his players.

Bama opened as a 20-point favorite and won by just one point thanks to a field goal with 10 seconds left.

It was a gutsy performance by the Longhorns, who many thought had zero chance to compete. Texas led 16-10 in the fourth quarter, but Bama battled back to take a 17-16 lead.

A few minutes later, Texas kicked a 33-yard field goal with just over a minute left and looked to be on its way to one of the most stunning upsets college football has seen in quite some time.

But Bryce Young proved why he’s the defending Heisman Trophy winner, rushing down the field and entering the red zone after a 20-yard rush. Will Reichard drilled the game-winner and Hudson Cord’s final pass fell incomplete.

Bama’s top-ranked team in the nation, the Longhorns entered Saturday unranked.