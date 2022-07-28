New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Casey White, an Alabama inmate who escaped from a county jail with a corrections officer before being captured in Indiana, has been indicted on federal weapons charges, court documents show.

A federal grand jury in Indiana has indicted White on charges of being a fugitive and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court documents show. White’s attorneys did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment Thursday.

White was also charged earlier this month in the death of an escaped prison guard. The latest indictment charges him with illegally possessing firearms, specifically an AR-15-style rifle, and four other firearms.

The 38-year-old prisoner had been serving a 75-year sentence since 2015 for several crimes, including carjacking, home invasion and a police chase. He is the son of William E. of Bessemer, Alabama. Donaldson was serving his sentence at a correctional facility, but was transferred to the Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

White was released from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29 with the help of senior guard Vicki White. The man and woman were not related, but were in the midst of a jailhouse romance, authorities have said.

Law enforcement officers caught up with them on May 9, in Evansville, Indiana, but 56-year-old Vicki White shot herself in the head before agents could catch her.

If convicted, White faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each weapons charge.