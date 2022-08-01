New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter for the Alabama-based news outlet AL.com, went to Atmore on Thursday to cover the execution of Nathan James Jr., but prison officials told her when she arrived that she “couldn’t see the execution because my skirt was too short.”

Hrynkiw detailed the dress code controversy in a tweet Thursday evening, writing that she had worn the skirt to previous executions and professional events without any problems.

At “5’7″ and 5’10″ with my heels, I am a tall and long-legged person. I tried to pull my skirt up to my hips to lengthen the skirt, but I was told it still wasn’t right,” wrote Hrinkiv.

“Fortunately, a very kind photographer from a Birmingham TV station offered me his rain gear – waterproof, Columbia PFG style fisherman’s wader pants. ADOC deemed it a suitable swap for my skirt.”

Once she put on the man’s shorts, a prison official told Hrynkiw that the heels of her bare feet were “too revealing,” so she ran to her car to get a pair of tennis shoes.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not return a request for comment Sunday evening.

A Dress code posted Online for prison visitors says that “all dresses, skirts and pants should be knee-length (for women only).”

Associated Press reporter Kim Chandler tweeted that her outfit was also scrutinized by prison officials.

“I first covered an execution in 2002 and have covered many since,” she tweeted on Saturday. “It was the first time I had to stand in the media room to check the length of my dress.”

Kelly Ann Scott, editor-in-chief and vice president of content at Alabama Media Group, said in a statement for AL.com that the episode was “unacceptable, disproportionate treatment.”

“This was sexist and a serious breach of professional conduct. And it should never happen to any journalist again.”

James, a death row inmate, was executed for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall and was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

“Even after wearing a pair of waders and casual tennis shoes from a man I’ve never met, I continued my work,” Hrynkiw said Thursday evening. “It was an uncomfortable situation and I felt embarrassed to be questioned about my body and my clothes in a room of people I had mostly never met.”