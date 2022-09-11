New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An officer with the Mobile Police Department has been charged with domestic violence in connection with an off-duty incident earlier this month.

MPD Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested last Monday and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday, police said in a press release.

According to the department, Cotter is charged with domestic violence — by strangulation or choking — and third-degree domestic violence. The exact circumstances of this incident are currently unclear.

Mobile police are conducting the criminal investigation while the City of Mobile’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting the administrative investigation.

Cotter has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an administrative investigation, MPD said.