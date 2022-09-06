Alabama leads, shuffles first five weeks after Week 1 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The first full week of actual results in college football resulted in few changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, though there were few upsets.

Alabama no. 1 continues. The Crimson Tide received 57 of the 65 first-place votes cast this week after being shut out by Utah State. Georgia, the defending national champion, participated in the demolition of Oregon by no. reached 2.

The Bulldogs retained the top six votes they received in the preseason and finished ahead of Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes’ hard-fought win against then-No. 5 Notre Dame. Ohio State has a pair of No. 1 votes, but trails Georgia by 22 poll points.

After Clemson put away Georgia Tech on Monday night, then-No. He is in 4. Notre Dame dropped four spots to No. 9 while Michigan moved up to No. 5. Texas A&M moved up a spot to No. 6.

All three Big 12 contenders are now ranked No. 7 Oklahoma and no. 8 are in the top 10 led by Baylor. Oklahoma State No. Checked on 10

It’s been a tough opening week for Pac-12 teams entering SEC territory. Utah dropped out of the top 10, dropping to 15th after coming up short in Florida. Oregon took an even bigger hit, falling 12 spots to No. 24, but continues to poll. No. 12 Southern California is now the highest-rated Pac-12 member.

Arkansas made the biggest jump in the poll, leaping six spots to No. 17, overtaking Cincinnati. Florida moved up to No. 19 in the rankings with the Utah win. Brigham Young was also no. Joined in 25.

Cincinnati fell with fellow American Athletic Conference member Houston, which won, but needed overtime to escape Texas-San Antonio.