New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alabama is back on top of the college football world — at least for now.

The Associated Press released its preseason college football rankings on Monday, and lo and behold, the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1. The school received 54 first-place votes.

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is back at center for Alabama. The team also got two key transfers in wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell. Also returning on defense are linebacker Will Anderson and safety Jordan Battle.

This is the sixth time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has opened the season as the No. 1 ranked team. Alabama last season’s season no. 1, but finished the year with two losses, including the College Football Championship game against Georgia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State and Georgia No. 2 and 3 are in position.

Ohio State finished 11-2 last season but opens the season Sept. 3 against No. 5 Notre Dame. The offense lost Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the pros, while CJ Stroud and Jackson Smith-Njigba return to the offense.

Georgia, the defending national champions, will likely have Stetson Bennett back under center as Adonai Mitchell enters his second season. The team also returns tight end Brock Bowers, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelly Ringo.

Clemson (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 5) round out the top five in the poll. The Tigers finished 10-3 overall and finished the 2021 season with a win over Iowa State in the Cheese-It Bowl. The Fighting Irish lost in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, 11-2.

Only Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia received first-place votes.

Bob Stoops Talks Kale Gundy’s Resignation from Oklahoma: ‘Unfortunate and Terrible Situation’

Here is the top 25 list.

1) Alabama

2) Ohio State

3) Georgia

4) Clemson

5) Our Lady

6) Texas A&M

7) Utah

8).Michigan

9) Oklahoma

10) Baylor

11) Oregon

12) Oklahoma State

13) NC State

14) USC

15) Michigan State

16) Miami (FL)

17) Pittsburgh

18) Wisconsin

19) Arkansas

20) Kentucky

21) Be missed

22) Wake Forest

23) Cincinnati

24) Houston

25) BYU

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Associated Press contributed to this report.