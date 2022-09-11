Alabama holds the No. 1 spot, but there are big changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Week 2 college football slate featured a slew of upsets in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Chaos didn’t reach the top, but things got a little tighter at the top.

Alabama is still the no. 1, although the Crimson Tide beat Texas and the no. A narrow escape from 2 Georgia has caused the gap to close thanks to an impressive performance in the first two weeks. Alabama received 39 of the 65 first-place votes this week, while the Bulldogs claimed 25. Ohio State No. 3, while the remaining no. 1 approved. Clemson and Michigan held steady at 4 and 5, respectively.

But the rest of the top 10 looks very different. Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State hold the next two spots, while Southern California climbs four spots to No. 8. Michigan State moved up to No. 9.

Kentucky and Brigham Young made big strides during the week. The Wildcats vaulted to 10th out of 10 spots after the win at Florida, while the Cougars gained 11 spots to finish in 14th place, beating future Big 12 foe Baylor in overtime. Arkansas also made a big move, moving up six spots to No. 11 after winning the SEC opener against South Carolina.

In the other direction, after Texas A&M became Appalachian State’s latest upset victim, No. 6 to no. Dropped to 22. Baylor slipped 11 spots to 19th. Texas actually moved up two spots to No. 20, despite falling one point behind Alabama.

After an overtime win at Pittsburgh, Tennessee polled No. 16 and Penn State’s no. Reached 23.

Notre Dame is in the top 25 for the first time since September 2017. Wisconsin leaves the week after losing at home to Washington State.