type here...
Sports Alabama Football's Million Dollar Band Won't Go to Texas...
Sports

Alabama Football’s Million Dollar Band Won’t Go to Texas Over Seating Dispute

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


You won’t hear “Ye Alabama,” “Tusk,” “Basket Case” or any other popular song from the Million Dollar Band at an Alabama vs. Texas football game.

The band is not moving to Austin, Alabama confirmed in a statement shared with The Tuscaloosa News. No. 1 Alabama Saturday (11 a.m., FOX) No. 22 against Texas.

“Due to the seating location and visiting institution ticket allocation configuration at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not be attending the Texas football game in Alabama this weekend,” the statement read.

Report: Pat McAfee Joins ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Young or Stroud: College Football Quarterback Rankings

This is the first time the band has not traveled with the football team since the 2020 season, when attendance was severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the marching band seating positions have been debated at Texas games. LSU’s band is focused on sitting high for the 2019 game.

Contract language in the home-and-home agreement signed in 2018 states that the visiting institution’s band seats must come from the visiting institution’s ticket allocation.

As per the agreement, the visiting organization will receive 500 complimentary tickets and can request 4,500 additional tickets on consignment.

“The host institution shall provide information regarding the standard location of seats for band members of the visiting institution,” the contract also states.

The Million Dollar Band, which has been around for over a century, reportedly has around 400 members. Website.

Previous articleUkraine says Russian shelling near nuclear plant continues, despite UN warning of ‘catastrophic’ incident
Next articleUkrainian Ark amphibious vehicle surface in USA

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Seattle teachers union votes to strike, delays start of school year

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 6 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? What to know about the former TV show host running for Pennsylvania Senate.

The celebrity heart surgeon is best known for his TV program "The Dr. Oz Show."Trump endorsed Oz in April.Oz...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News