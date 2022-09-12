New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue dogs from the roof of a downtown kennel Monday after chemical fumes billowed from work on the floor.

Two workers and several animals at Dog Days in Birmingham started having breathing problems while a contractor was applying new sealant to a concrete floor, company spokesman Jay Barrett said.

Small dogs kept on the ground floor were safely taken out the front door, while 13 large dogs kept on the second floor were taken to the rooftop play area to escape the smoke.

Firefighters used a ladder truck parked next to the building to get the animals off the roof. Firefighters hand an animal from a fire truck to kennel workers waiting on the ground.

He said the smell became too strong because four people and 26 animals were in the business.

“The humans are fine. We took five dogs to the vets as a precaution,” Barrett said. “All cleared and returned to their owners.”

Captain Orlando Reynolds of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were trying to clear the smoke before crews could get back inside.