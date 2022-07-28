type here...
Alabama execution ordered despite resistance from victim's family
Alabama execution ordered despite resistance from victim’s family

By printveela editor

This Alabama Department of Corrections photo shows inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. Terrill Hall said the family opposed Alabama's plan to execute the man convicted of killing their mother.

This Alabama Department of Corrections photo shows inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. Terrill Hall said the family opposed Alabama’s plan to execute the man convicted of killing their mother.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama. A man is due to be executed Thursday night in Alabama who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend almost three decades ago, despite the request of the victim’s family to spare his life.

Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6:00 pm CST at a prison in southern Alabama. James was convicted and sentenced to death in 1994 for the shooting of 26-year-old Faith Hall in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters said they would have preferred James to serve a life sentence in prison. But Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said on Wednesday she plans to go ahead with the execution.

Prosecutors said that James briefly dated Hall and that he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and stalking her for months before killing her. According to court documents, on August 15, 1994, after Hall went shopping with a friend, James broke into the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his belt, and shot Hall three times.

A Jefferson County jury first found James guilty of capital murder in 1996 and voted to recommend the death penalty, which the judge handed down. The conviction was overturned when a state appeals court ruled that the judge had mistakenly admitted some police reports into evidence. James was retried and sentenced to death again in 1999 when the jury rejected defense claims that he was under emotional pressure at the time of the shooting.

Hall’s two daughters, aged 3 and 6 when their mother was killed, recently said they would have preferred James to serve a life sentence in prison.

“I just feel like we can’t play God. We cannot take a life. And it won’t bring my mom back,” one of the daughters, Terrill Hall, told The Associated Press in a recent phone interview.

“We thought about it and prayed about it, and we found the strength to forgive him for what he did. We really wish that we could do something to stop this,” Hall said, adding that the road to forgiveness has been a long one. .

“I hated him. Hated. And I know hate is such a strong word, but I really had hate in my heart. As I got older, I realized that you can’t walk around with hate in your heart. still need to live. And when I had my own children, you know, I cannot pass it on to my children and make them walk around with hatred in their hearts, ”she said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urged Ivey to allow the execution, writing that “we have a duty to ensure justice for the people of Alabama.”

“The jury in the James case unanimously decided that his brutal murder of Faith Hall deserved the death penalty,” Marshall said.

In response to a reporter’s question, Ivey said on Wednesday that she would not interfere.

“My staff and I have reviewed all the records and all the facts, and there is no reason to change the procedure or modify the result. The execution will continue,” she said.

James acted as his own attorney in his quest to stop the execution, sending handwritten lawsuits and appeals to the courts from death row. The lawyer on Wednesday filed a final appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court on his behalf.

James asked the judges for a stay, noting Hall’s family’s opposition and arguing that Alabama did not properly notify the inmates of their right to choose an alternative method of execution.

He argued that Alabama officials, after legislators approved nitrogen hypoxia as a new method of execution, gave prisoners only a short time to choose a new method, and the prisoners did not know what was at stake when they were handed the choice form without any explanations. Alabama has no plans to execute prisoners who chose nitrogen. The state has not developed a system for using nitrogen to carry out death sentences.

