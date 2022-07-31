New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The suspected gunman accused of killing three Alabama church members at a potluck last month has been charged with capital murder.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of killing Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, after the June 16 shooting; Sarah Yeager, 75; and Jane Pounds, 84, deceased, AL.com reported.

The allegations were revealed in court records made public Friday.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr praised the indictment but cautioned that the legal process is “still very early.”

“As we make progress toward holding Smith accountable, we will work closely with the families of those who lost their lives that fateful day, as well as the Vestavia Police Department,” Carr added.

Police said Smith opened fire at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church when he pulled out a handgun and began firing indiscriminately. He is soon interrupted by another member of the church who rushes him and hits him with a folding chair.

The resident, who was in his 70s, then disarmed Smith and detained him until officers arrived. The blow caused a deep gash under Smith’s eye.

At a news conference the day after the shooting, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Weir described the actions of the man who intervened as heroic and life-saving.

“I think the person who subdued the suspect was a hero,” the police chief said at a press conference. He also said his actions were “critical to save lives.”

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

