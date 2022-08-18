New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An 18-wheeler overturned Thursday in Rainsville, Alabama, causing a chemical spill that caused a mass evacuation.

An 18-wheeler carrying organic peroxide overturned at the intersection of 35th and 75th around 9:34 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said the hazmat spill “threatened the safety of life.”

An EMA spokesperson told Fox News officials have advised residents within an 800-foot radius to voluntarily evacuate. He said, and all obeyed him.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Neither the driver of the 18-wheeler nor the nearby residents were injured, police said.

Officials are waiting for hazmat teams from Nashville and Atlanta to arrive to clean up the chemicals. The area was expected to remain closed until Thursday evening as officials looked into the leak.

Rainsville, Alabama is located in northeast Alabama about an hour east of Huntsville.