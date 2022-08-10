New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities in Jefferson County, Alabama say a 12-year-old boy accidentally killed his mother, then lied about it.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Saturday that deputies first responded to the scene at a home in the Forestdale community after receiving a 911 call. They found the body of a dead 29-year-old woman at the scene and learned of a man running away before calling 911 during their homicide investigation, he said.

Two days later, he revealed that he had learned more about the situation, including identifying the woman as Ayobi Cook.

“After an investigation, sheriff’s detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally struck his mother, causing her death,” the sheriff’s office said in a Monday update. “The boy originally made up a story that detectives decided was not possible.”

A follow-up statement said the boy “eventually gave a true account of what happened.”

“Evidence at the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional and this crime will be addressed through the family court system,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office said the boy will remain with family members, who have “cooperated” with law enforcement officials during the investigation.

“This crime is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community,” the statement said.