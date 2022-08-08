Alabama at a known location. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Preseason polls are not necessarily reliable predictors of any particular team’s success. They should be seen more as a general understanding of the status of the programs. Naturally, those perceptions will change as the actual college football season winds down, but the arrival of the first rankings always helps build anticipation for the upcoming games.

With that in mind we present the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Not surprisingly, some familiar names will be at the top of the 2022 season.

Alabama opens as the No. 1 seed in the perennial playoff picture. The Crimson Tide entered the season as the top-ranked squad for the seventh time in 13 years, receiving 54 of 66 first-place votes. Crimson Tide no. 1, which may come as unwelcome news to ‘Bama fans, having won the national championship in one of those six previous seasons.

Ohio State No. 2 will open with a ranking. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and finished just ahead of defending champion Georgia. The Bulldogs picked up six No. 1 votes following their long-awaited national title, but will be making their third start this year. Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. The Tigers, hoping to rebound after a 10-3 record last season, earned their lowest ranking in the preseason poll since 2017.

Michigan, the defending Big Ten champion and playoff participant last season, starts at No. 6, followed by another SEC challenger, Texas A&M.

Utah, beginning its historic Pac-12 title campaign, is ranked No. Starts at 8, which is its highest starting point. The Big 12 claimed the next three spots, though the No. 9 Oklahoma’s preseason ranking is its lowest since 2015 and No. 10 Baylor’s highest since 2014. Oklahoma State is 11th in the Big 12 streak.

The three SEC contenders in the top 10 are No. 21 Kentucky, No. 23 Arkansas and no. 24 gives the conference a total of six ranked members to lead the poll, along with Mississippi. The Wildcats, known for its prowess in few other sports, have the highest preseason gridiron ranking in program history. Regular contender LSU, on the other hand, began a campaign outside the top 25 for the first time since 2000.

The ACC is next with five ranked teams, no. 13 North Carolina State and no. 19 Wake Forest claimed its highest preseason ranking and defending league champ Pittsburgh had its highest starting position since 2010 at No. 16.

The Big Ten and Big 12 each have four ranked teams. The Pac-12 has three, and American has the no. 22 Cincinnati paired with No. 25 joined Houston. Notre Dame was the only independently ranked Brigham Young to finish fourth among votes.