Alaba and Benzema win the Super Bowl

Karim Benzema became Real Madrid’s second goalscorer after his shot helped them beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Real set a record in Helsinki by winning the trophy for the fifth time and joining AC Milan and Barcelona with the highest record.

David Alaba gave Real Madrid the lead in the first half, rebounding after Casemiro nodded the ball at him just a few yards from goal.

Real Madrid maintained control after the break with another good save by Kevin Trapp in the 55th minute, deflecting a deflected shot from Vinicius Junior before Casemiro’s shot from the edge of the box shook the crossbar two minutes later.

The pressure eventually paid off when Vinicius teamed up with Benzema – the pair scored 111 goals for the club last season – and the French striker shattered Eintracht Frankfurt’s long-standing hopes of a first Supercup title.

The goal placed Benzema above Raúl on the club’s all-time top goals list with 324 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo remains Madrid’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti suggested this week that they could compete in all six competitions they have this season and were able to debut new players Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelien Chuameni.

“After we scored the first goal, we had more control, we didn’t take risks, we didn’t play with super intensity, but it was good control,” said Ancelotti. “They are used to playing together, they are comfortable, they know each other. Just play together to find the right moment in the game. We didn’t put on a spectacular game, but we were really strong. Our usual. Eintracht was very closed and it was difficult for us to find our rhythm, but then we managed it. At the beginning of the season it is difficult to be in great shape, but now we have won to start the season well.”

The Italian, who named the same starting 11 that started their victorious European Cup final in Paris in May, gave particular praise to captain Benzema, last season’s top scorer in the Champions League.

“He is a very important player, the leader of the team,” he said. “If we are here, it is largely thanks to his merits that he scored many goals, finished the season well, scored a goal today and now claims the Golden Ball.