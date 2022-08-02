New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Al Qaeda’s next leader will be more brutal than his predecessors to attract a younger generation of terrorists, an Army special operations veteran and drone expert told Fox News.

Osama bin Laden’s successor, al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend. He was a key figure in the planning of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I think if someone replaces him, they will be a little more aggressive in their operations, to try and garner a little more credibility with the younger generation of terrorists that exist,” said Brett Velikovich, who wrote the book “Drone Warrior.” : An Elite Soldier’s Inside Account to Discover America’s Most Dangerous Enemies.”

As the younger, more militant generation views Al Qaeda as “the terrorist group of their fathers or grandfathers,” Velikovich told Fox News that Zawahri’s successor may adopt more violent tactics to compete with these new terrorist groups for recruits.

The CIA secretly intensified its search for Zawahiri after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, one person briefed on the effort said. told the New York TimesGiven that the al Qaeda leader spent years avoiding the country.

“Zawahiri was always on the run,” Velikovich said. “His death is going to be a comeback for al Qaeda, and it’s going to show them that they can’t just operate around the world with impunity.”

The Taliban condemned the attack and crashed into a residential house, a statement said. The group tweeted that the strike violated the terms of the Doha agreement – the arrangement that prompts the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

But Velikovich said Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul showed the Taliban allowed him to operate there, which violates the Doha agreement.

“Despite what they’re saying, they’re clearly working together,” Velikovich said.

He added that the attack sends a strong message to terrorist leaders who believe they can continue to operate unchecked in Afghanistan.

“Justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more,” President Biden said in a speech from the White House on Monday night. “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you.”

Biden, defending his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, said in August 201 that al Qaeda was “gone.” But General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said next month that terrorist groups could grow rapidly without a US military presence.

Velikovich told Fox News that the CIA strike was a “very good thing” and said it proved the U.S. is still capable of fighting the war on terror without a presence in the region.

“No matter where America is, no matter where terrorism is right now, America is going to continue to pursue enemies no matter what,” he said.