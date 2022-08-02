New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Details surrounding the US killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri raise new questions, said Rep. Mike Waltz told Fox News.

President Biden announced Monday night that the U.S. killed al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend. Al-Zawahiri took control of Al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed.

“Number one, what was the al-Qaeda leader doing in Kabul?” Waltz asked. “And from what I’m hearing from a lot of people in Afghanistan and in the intelligence community, he’s been there for a while. So, what did the Taliban promise him?”

“Why did he really feel so comfortable being out in the open?” The Florida Republican added that al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years.

While defending his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, Biden said that Al Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan.

“We went into Afghanistan with the express purpose of getting rid of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, as well as — as well as capturing Osama bin Laden,” Biden said in August 2021. “And we did it.”

In a speech from the White House on Monday evening, Biden said: “The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our ability to protect the American people from those who seek to harm us. You know, we make it clear again tonight that no matter what time you hide, However, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you.”

Waltz also praised the strike.

“It’s just a great day for peace and freedom and stability around the world,” he told Fox News.

But Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, also questioned whether the Taliban had been warned of the strike.

“We tipped them off with the threat of leaking it and running away?” Waltz asked. “On the other hand, not notifying the Taliban would jeopardize this fragile relationship that the Biden administration has built.”

The Taliban Condemned the attack In a tweet, a residential house was hit by the strike.

Al-Zawahiri served as bin Laden’s deputy during the 9/11 attacks and is considered a key conspirator.

“Al-Zawahiri continues to pose an active threat to American persons, interests and national security,” a senior administration official said Monday.

Waltz told Fox News it was unclear how al-Zawahiri’s death would affect al Qaeda’s operations.

“There are a lot of people who haven’t really thought about it [al-Zawahiri] The operational role was very much,” Waltz said. “I think we have to be aware that terrorism is still a threat.”

“We want to keep a foot on the neck of these terrorist organizations,” he added. “While this strike was successful, and I certainly appreciate it, it means we still have to be vigilant, and we can’t let our guard down because these two have been taken out.”