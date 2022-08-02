New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

9/11 groups and families are celebrating the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend but say more needs to be done to hold the plotters accountable.

A senior administration official confirmed Zawahiri’s death to Fox News and said the US conducted a counterterrorism operation “against a key al Qaeda target in Afghanistan.”

9/11 Justice, a grassroots organization comprised of 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members who lost loved ones that day, thanked President Biden for this latest victory in the fight against terrorism.

“This is a significant step forward and especially meaningful for the 9/11 community as we continue our years-long fight for justice and accountability,” the 9/11 judge said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The group praised Biden for releasing documents detailing the extent of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We call on President Biden to stand with the 9/11 community and all those seeking justice in holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the 9/11 attacks,” the 9/11 judge said.

Terri Strada, national president of 9/11 Families United, said she is grateful for the commitment of the intelligence agencies and the dedication and sacrifice of the military to eliminate such threats.

She qualified, however, that Biden should hold the Saudi paymasters responsible for “killing thousands of people on September 11, 2001.”

“Financiers aren’t being targeted by drones, they’re being hosted with fist pumps and golf clubs,” she said. “If we’re serious about accountability, we have to hold everyone accountable.”

Brad Blakeman, former President George W. A senior adviser to Bush, whose nephew, a first responder, was killed on 9/11, said he applauded the Biden administration for getting Zawahiri out.

“It was a long time coming. If we had the chance, we should have done it a long time ago,” Blakeman said.

“What really bothers me is why is the US always there to prosecute terrorists when in the case of (Osama) bin Laden they are harboring terrorists in sovereign countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan? Why are these countries providing safe havens to these murderers and terrorists,” he said. “So, I thank America for taking such bold action, but I am mad that these countries are harboring these horrible people.”

Alice M. Greenwald, president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, said Zawahiri’s death “shows how the story of 9/11 is still evolving 21 years later and reinforces the need to continue to educate younger generations about it. The world we live in today 9/11 has a lasting impact.”

Zawahiri shaped al Qaeda, first as bin Laden’s assistant from 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden turned the guns of the jihadist movement to target America, the deadliest attack ever on American soil – the September 11, 2001, suicide hijacking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.