New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Vice President Al Gore made a striking comparison, saying climate change skeptics are similar to the law enforcement officials who blocked the response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Weather deniers are really in some ways similar to the roughly 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who waited outside unlocked doors while they massacred children,” Gore said during a pre-taped “Meet the Press” appearance. Interview aired on Sunday.

“They heard screams, they heard gunshots, and nobody stepped forward,” he continued. “And God bless the families that have gone through so much pain. This is not typical of law enforcement officers doing law enforcement in general.”

UVALDE shooting report finds ‘culture of conformity’ among staff, managers ‘verbally excused’

Gore, a former Tennessee senator who served as vice president to former President Bill Clinton, insists that addressing climate change is not a “partisan issue” but that the U.S. is failing to act, as in Uvalde’s response.

“And in the face of this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and walking through the door and failing to stop the killing is not typical of what we can do as human beings,” he said. “We have solutions, and I think these extreme events are getting progressively worse and more severe.”

“We have to have unity as a country to come together and make this a political football,” he said. “This should not be a partisan issue.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Video of the police response to the fatal shooting of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 shows officers gathered for more than an hour outside the classroom where the gunman attacked.

Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District decides his fate.

A 77-page report released by the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee found that school administrators followed a “sad culture of complacency” with safety and security measures that led to the shooting.