New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Al Gore’s appearance on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” was met with intense social media backlash for the school shooting.

During the pre-taped interview, Gore compared climate change skeptics to the authorities who failed to stop the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

“Climate deniers are really like all 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who stood outside unlocked doors while children were being murdered,” he said.

“And in the face of this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and not walking through the door and not being able to stop the killing is uncharacteristic of what we’re capable of as human beings,” Gore added. “We have solutions and I think these very serious incidents that keep getting worse and worse are really starting to change minds.”

New York Times columnist ‘thrown into spiral of despair’ as Manchin rejects climate bill

Twitter users attacked Gore for shooting a school to make a point about climate change.

“This guy is real sick,” tweeted conservative columnist Phil Kerpen.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote, “What a despicable and utterly disingenuous comparison from @algore. I’d expect nothing less from a man accused by Masses of demanding he be ‘released from his cycle’.”

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead tweeted, “Al Gore says ‘climate deniers’ are like cops in Uvalde who did nothing while children were being killed. Absolutely disgusting rhetoric. Comparing climate to killing children is appalling.”

“Possibly the most disgusting talking point of all time,” wrote Grabian founder Tom Elliott.

Manchin Blocks ‘Radical Transformation’ Needed to Stop Climate Change: New York Times Editorial Board

New reports from the scene and bodycam footage show nearly 400 officers were present in or around the school during the shooting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for “significant changes” to improve public safety, school safety and mental health assessments.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced several climate executive actions that will include $2.3 billion in funding through 2022 for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program. This was in response to Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., insisting he would not support a spending package with provisions on climate.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.