off
Video

Trump-backed Liz Cheney challenger leads polls ahead of primary

Senior National Correspondent Rich Edson provides the latest on the race in Wyoming ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win re-election in Wyoming.

“I have decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for a House seat in Wyoming, my first time in a GOP primary,” tweeted the former senator. “But I think Al Franken’s support will weigh heavily on WY Republicans.”

The tweet received a furious response with nearly 6,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes, with some criticizing the endorsement and some supporting the idea.

Florida Republican congressional candidate Laverne Spicer tweeted, “Maybe she can walk with you on your comedy tour, because she’s sure she won’t get re-elected.”

Cheney, facing certain defeat in Wyoming’s GOP primary, has an even bigger battle ahead

US Senator Al Franken (D-MN) arrives in the US Senate to announce his resignation over sexual misconduct allegations on December 7, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

US Senator Al Franken (D-MN) arrives in the US Senate to announce his resignation over sexual misconduct allegations on December 7, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
(Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Some, including comedian Tim Young, took the opportunity to remind Franken of a scandal he had with California radio broadcaster Leanne Tweeden.

“That [sic] A very cool endorsement, Al,” Young tweeted alongside the controversial photo.

Columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted, “The famous sexual harasser makes his choice.

FILE - Vice President Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. are talking

FILE – Vice President Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. are talking
((AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File))

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “That says it all.”

“Bravo!” A Twitter user, who supported the move, wrote. “Liz Cheney doesn’t bow to a man like others do his bidding but stands up for the Constitution and the oath of office she took to defend our nation. She is brave and relentless. Wyoming is very lucky to have a person of integrity and faith. Work for them. doing.”

Franken’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol uprising, delivers a "Time to Choose" speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol uprising, delivers a “Time to Choose” speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Franken, was a comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member forced to do resignation After a wave of sexual harassment allegations following a picture with Tweeden from the Senate in 2018.

Cheney has served in Congress since 2017 but is Facing re-election campaign Many in Wyoming believe former President Trump’s impeachment is a long shot because of her support, which is widely unpopular with Republican voters in her state.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer for Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips at AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.