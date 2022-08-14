New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win re-election in Wyoming.

“I have decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for a House seat in Wyoming, my first time in a GOP primary,” tweeted the former senator . “But I think Al Franken’s support will weigh heavily on WY Republicans.”

The tweet received a furious response with nearly 6,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes, with some criticizing the endorsement and some supporting the idea.

Florida Republican congressional candidate Laverne Spicer tweeted, “Maybe she can walk with you on your comedy tour, because she’s sure she won’t get re-elected.”

Cheney, facing certain defeat in Wyoming’s GOP primary, has an even bigger battle ahead

Some, including comedian Tim Young, took the opportunity to remind Franken of a scandal he had with California radio broadcaster Leanne Tweeden.

“That [sic] A very cool endorsement, Al,” Young tweeted alongside the controversial photo.

Columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted, “The famous sexual harasser makes his choice.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, “That says it all.”

“Bravo!” A Twitter user, who supported the move, wrote. “Liz Cheney doesn’t bow to a man like others do his bidding but stands up for the Constitution and the oath of office she took to defend our nation. She is brave and relentless. Wyoming is very lucky to have a person of integrity and faith. Work for them. doing.”

Franken’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Franken, was a comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member forced to do resignation After a wave of sexual harassment allegations following a picture with Tweeden from the Senate in 2018.