Australian tennis pro Ajla Tomlanovich will face Serena Williams US Open third round She won a record 24th Grand Slam title. For Tomljanovic, win or lose, it was a match she will never forget.

29-year-old Tomljanovic Never played with Williams, She advanced to the third round with a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Russia’s Evgenia Rodina on Wednesday. While the goal is to win, Tomljanovic will realize a childhood dream.

“It will be a great moment regardless of the results. I’ve been a fan of Serena since I was a kid. On Friday night I’ll just be a competitor and I’ll try my best to win,” she said. Reporters after the match via Reuters.

Earlier this month, Williams announced her retirement plans, Many expected the US Open to be her last tournament. With that in mind, Tomljanovic admits she knows how audiences will lean.

“I was playing two of my matches on Court 7 at the same time she was playing, and I could hear the crowd. I was like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close’. I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that annoys me and I’m not even playing against her,'” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

Williams defeated No. 7 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night. 2 seed defeated Annette Kontaveit to reach the third round. Despite her desire to win, Tomljanovic wasn’t shy about giving Williams credit for her accomplishments.

“She paved the way for a lot of people, inspired me to go for my dreams. Her longevity, too. I’m kind of at a point in my career now where they call you old. She made that kind of presence disappear. ‘Old isn’t even a word in her vocabulary.’ .Thank you so much to her.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.