Australian tennis pro Ajla Tomlanovich will face Serena Williams US Open third round She won a record 24th Grand Slam title. For Tomljanovic, win or lose, it was a match she will never forget.

29-year-old Tomljanovic Never played with Williams, She advanced to the third round with a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Russia’s Evgenia Rodina on Wednesday. While the goal is to win, Tomljanovic will realize a childhood dream.

Ajla Tomlanovic of Australia hits a shot against Evgenia Rodina of Russia during Day 3 of the US Open tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City.

(Robert Prange/Getty Images)

“It will be a great moment regardless of the results. I’ve been a fan of Serena since I was a kid. On Friday night I’ll just be a competitor and I’ll try my best to win,” she said. Reporters after the match via Reuters.

Earlier this month, Williams announced her retirement plans, Many expected the US Open to be her last tournament. With that in mind, Tomljanovic admits she knows how audiences will lean.

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia celebrates after winning a point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their first round match on day one of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City. .

(Robert Prange/Getty Images)

“I was playing two of my matches on Court 7 at the same time she was playing, and I could hear the crowd. I was like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close’. I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that annoys me and I’m not even playing against her,'” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

Williams defeated No. 7 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night. 2 seed defeated Annette Kontaveit to reach the third round. Despite her desire to win, Tomljanovic wasn’t shy about giving Williams credit for her accomplishments.

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“She paved the way for a lot of people, inspired me to go for my dreams. Her longevity, too. I’m kind of at a point in my career now where they call you old. She made that kind of presence disappear. ‘Old isn’t even a word in her vocabulary.’ .Thank you so much to her.”

