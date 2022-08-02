Ajax one step ahead, Everton lost in the metaverse

GETTING SHIRTY

On and off the pitch, Ajax have long been known as an innovator who consistently leads the way. The Dutch club is generally credited with inventing “total football” in the 1970s, while their home stadium has endlessly implemented environmental initiatives that make it one of the most environmentally friendly stadiums in the world. Where Ajax goes, other clubs often follow suit and it is to be hoped that after today’s announcement that fans have been banned from wearing cardboard posters urging players to take their shirts off their backs, every other football club on the planet will quickly follow suit. . .

What started a couple of seasons ago as a groundbreaking, slightly endearing wheeze from a pair of innocent wide-eyed people in a crowd has recently morphed into a widespread scam. The demand for free “things” has become so saturated that we have reached the point where it is no longer possible to sit beer in hand in front of the TV on Super Sunday without witnessing it. Dozens of titled, greedy, young – and sometimes frustratingly old – guys sit next to billboards and hold small, homemade cardboard rectangles in their hands with a written request for dirty T-shirts from the back of their favorite player.

Pride of Lionesses: England's Road to Euro 2022 Glory

Ajax have reportedly told their supporter associations that there are more and more of these signs at games, mostly held by children, and players will no longer be able to complete all the requirements. They also suggested that their players were fed up with bullying and insulting them if they didn’t notice or simply ignored these slurred requests. To avoid any potential loopholes, which could include requests for shorts, treadmills, socks, pads or Davy Claassen boots, Ajax have indicated that such signs also pose a fire hazard and any variations on the shirt extortion theme will be confiscated by the stewards.

If, as The Fiver hopes, all clubs follow Ajax’s pioneering lead, Everton fans can at least console themselves with the news that their club has come up with a new shirt distribution scheme. In a statement that could have been written in Klingon, the club announced what looked suspiciously like their own uniform scam. Launched in partnership with – Fiver looks at the life decisions that led to us actually having to print these words – digital wearable platform Fancurve, Everton will soon be releasing officially licensed, digitally wearable club logo shirts.

“Designed and created by Fancurve’s highly skilled 3D design team, using the club’s identity and values ​​as inspiration, these unique, photo-realistic bespoke collections will give fans the opportunity to express their unrivaled passion for Everton by wearing them as their Metaverse avatars.” explains the abstract, pausing to shed some light on what the Metaverse is all about, for the good of your poor bewildered Five.

While we’re glad younger readers will correct us, we believe this is some sort of magical witch portal that nerds travel through to escape their more mundane reality while sitting in their mom’s bedroom in sweaty Minecraft. T-shirt sprinkled with Monster Munch crumbs. And what better way to escape such a tiring reality than in a pristine virtual Everton shirt – one that the club will naturally expect fans to pay for as yet unspecified amounts of real money.

“I was in awe of the Lionesses… I was silent on the subject during the tournament because of all the usual nonsense that surrounds everything I have to say. Tell me, guys, how many of you received and sent memes at the same time? It was fun? There isn’t a guy who didn’t or didn’t, but they still haunt me.” – Richard Keyes congratulates England about his victory at Euro 2022, somehow making it about himself.

Was there a joke/pun I missed with yesterday’s headline “Basque Lionesses in the Spotlight”? I read and re-read the story and could only conclude that it was shoddy journalism. Ah” – Paul Dixon (and others). [Apologies; it was good old-fashioned incompetence – Fiver Ed].

“Regarding the absence at Wembley (Monday’s Fiver) of ‘flushed, middle-aged faces contorted with rage and saliva.’ I must confess to being one of those faces at Wembley on Sunday, anger directed at the referee for two soft warnings for England in less than a minute. Then I was told to sit down for a hospitable suit. Although the shrimp sandwiches were good.” – Rob Ford

“It’s all very good to finally win a major international tournament and inspire new generations of players and fans, but of course the true joy of winning the Euro is to finally get rid of this highly overrated song.” – Noble Francis.

“Football no more? This is England. Football is again going to make one anytime. I for one probably won’t live to see him come home again and I’ll tell you now I don’t waste my prone years humming discomist— John Millard.

Re: Big Paper Premier League Preview. West Ham fans (like me) and Wolverhampton fans go through two weeks of anxiety every year before we know the fate of our teams. Why does this lexicographic bias persist? — Paul Bowles. [Both between seventh and 17th, hope this helps – Fiver Ed].

A new study has found that seven out of ten Premier League players send offensive tweets – an average of 362 per day.

Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool, while Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crisensio Summerville have signed similar long-term deals with Leeds.

Diogo Jota after signing on the dotted line. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool/Getty Images

England is ready to play with the USA! USA!! USA!!! October 7 at Wembley will host a duel between world and European champions. In other news: Mary Earps, Leah Williamson, Kira Walsh and Beth Mead have been named to the UEFA Euro 2022 squad.

France coach Corine Diacre has extended her contract until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “I am happy and proud to continue the adventure,” she said.

Big giveaway news! The Pope’s O’Rangers will face AS Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they beat first class Belgian side Union St Gilloise in the Grand Cup playoffs. In the Big Vase, Hearts will play either Linfield or Zurich, while West Ham will play either Viborg (Denmark) or B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) for a place in the very “Big Bank”.

Hot Transfer Chat! Newcastle failed to offer £50m for Leicester playmaker James Maddison, Chelsea are eyeing Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku has joined Besiktas on loan.

And in a development that will no doubt put an end to refereeing disputes for good, the Premier League may have conversations between referees and the VAR public after the games are over.

