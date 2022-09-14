New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Las Vegas Aces were put on the brink of winning the franchise’s first WNBA championship thanks to the performances of Kelsey Plum and A’Jay Wilson.

The Aces dominated the Connecticut Sun 85-71 in Game 2 on their home floor on Tuesday night. Plum rebounded from a poor Game 1 performance to score 20 points and thanked Wilson for putting him on notice. She was 1-9 with six points in the Aces’ Game 1 win.

“I told her she had to get her teammate along,” Wilson said when asked about her teammate.

Plum added: “Aja taunted me before the game. That’s all I needed. By the time I got to the party. They all carried us. It was good to hit some shots, but we had one more.”

Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, hasn’t done too bad on her own. She had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Chelsea Gray added 21 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The leadership the former South Carolina standout brought to the Aces was evident, and her coach Becky Hammon was among those who highlighted it afterward.

SUE Bird’s final WNBA championship run ended with the Storm’s loss to the Aces

“She’s got it. She understands leadership,” Hammon said. “I see it like everyone else does. She has beast skills. She’s a beast human. She’s good. I’d go to war with her any day.”

Plum added that there’s a reason why Wilson is one of the best players in the league. Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to go five straight games with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the playoffs.

“You could say it’s a run, but she’s done it all season,” Plum said. “I thought she was the most consistent player in this league night in and night out offensively and defensively and that’s why she’s the MVP. It’s amazing.”

The Sun tried to make a comeback in the second quarter, but the Aces pulled away in the third quarter.

Courtney Williams led the Suns with 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

A potential clinching game is set for Sunday in Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.