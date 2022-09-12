Aja Wilson’s double-double leads Las Vegas Aces to WNBA Finals Game 1 win over Connecticut Sun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aja Wilson remembers what it was like to lose in the WNBA Finals two years ago and doesn’t like it.

Sunday made sure she and her teammates didn’t feel the same way this season.

Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

“In the bubble, we were happy to be there; And also happy to leave,” Wilson said. “Now in this moment, it’s okay, we know that feeling. It gets wiped out, which is the worst thing ever. That’s the chip on your shoulder, that’s the fire, that’s the grind that makes you want to say, ‘I don’t want to be washed away anymore. I don’t even want a gentleman’s sweep.’

“You want to go out there and play for your teammates because you feel the way you feel in 2020 — and you hate it.”

The Aces nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left on a late run by the Suns when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But Devonna Bonner’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired.

Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young had 11 as the franchise won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history. They were also swept when the team was in San Antonio in 2008.

After squandering a first-quarter lead, and allowing the Suns to take control of the second and gain momentum in the third, the Aces outscored Connecticut 13-3 to end the third quarter and take the momentum into the final period. 10,135.

Thomas led Connecticut with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 15 points, Breonna Jones scored 12 off the bench and Natasha Heidemann contributed 10 points.

During Saturday’s media day, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said she doesn’t know if Dierica Hamby will be ready to play her physical game after missing the playoffs in the final month of the regular season with a knee injury. , and then was used sparingly in the final two games of the semifinals.

But when Hamby came off the bench with 4:33 left in the third quarter, the two-time Sixth Woman of the Year provided an immediate spark for the Aces.

“She’s phenomenal, she’s ready to go,” Hamman said. “I just got to the point where I was, and my biggest, baddest beast was sitting there. I had to throw her in. They wanted to play rough — she was my girl.

And Hamby delivered, grabbing three rebounds — two key boards on the offensive end — a put back under the basket, two assists and a steal.

With Hamby in the game, the Aces turned a six-point deficit into a two-point lead heading into the final period.

“I want to do whatever it takes to win. That means play zero minutes, that means play 10 minutes and play as hard as I can, that’s what I want to do,” said Hamby, who is at 10:47. “I thought I could screen better and body (Thomas) a little bit more, be physically aggressive. I felt we were losing it just to bring in the physicality.

“I enjoy that style of basketball. I think it gave me a little more motivation to come back and know that the audience was so loved and that I was missed.

The Aces hit 56.3% of their shots (9 of 16) and led 25-17 after one quarter. The Suns wasted no time getting back into the game, scoring the first six points of the second and outscoring Las Vegas 21-9 to take a four-point halftime lead.

“In the second half of that third quarter, they started making some tough shots and we just couldn’t find any offensive rhythm and missed some shots that we definitely could have, forced some shots and got stuck with their defense,” Suns coach Kurt Miller said.

In attendance for Game 1 were Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, Memphis Grizzlies guard Za Morant, free agent DeMarcus Cousins ​​and Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in her pregame press conference that the WNBA will host a preseason exhibition game in Canada next year in hopes of continuing global exposure for the league. This will be the first time since 2011 that the WNBA will play an international game.

The teams will play Game 2 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.