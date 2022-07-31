AJ McLean explains why solo projects never split the Backstreet Boys

You can read A Spanish version of this interview on CNNE.com.

(CNN) for the Backstreet Boys Just because AJ McLean is pursuing a solo career doesn’t mean he has to walk away from the band he’s performed with for nearly 30 years.

“Everything goes hand in hand. If I have a successful album, it just reflects on the success of my group, where I started and where I will always return,” McLean told CNN en Español via Zoom.

The music industry has seen time and time again how bands like *NSYNC or One Direction go their separate ways for good after one or more members pursue their own endeavors, breaking hearts around the world. But McLean said that when it comes to BSB, which has been going strong since 1993, “I’m not going anywhere, even though I’ve had the most successful period alone.”

“That’s my house,” he said. “That’s where I’m at. But I don’t see a problem with having the best of both worlds.”

This unity and knowing that they have each other’s backs has given them the confidence to explore other avenues. Kevin Richardson, who left the group for a six-year run from 2006-2012, has done Broadway; Brian Littrell did a Christian album and Howie Dorough released a children’s record. Meanwhile, Nick Carter has appeared in films, released several solo albums and teamed up with Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block for the duo Nick & Knight.

