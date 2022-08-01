AJ Brown throws shade at Tennessee Titans after Debo Samuel gets contract extension

The former Tennessee Titans the star AJ Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after getting a big payday for one of the league’s best wideouts.

The San Francisco 49ers and Debo Samuel agreed to terms an hour after news broke Sunday. “Keep believing it’s me,” Brown tweeted about why the Titans traded him during the draft to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal worth $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed.

While Samuel, DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) and Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) — all star receivers from the 2019 draft class — received big-money contracts from the team that drafted them, Brown did not.

He signed a four-year deal worth $100 million with Philadelphia after the trade.

“Basically all four of us got the same contract and I was the only one (who) got traded,” Brown said. He tweeted. “Yes, keep believing it’s me. Any Who Go Birds.”

Brown’s comments were similar to what he told ESPN after the trade, saying it was “not my fault” and that the Titans made him a “low offer.”

The Tennessean learned at the time that the Titans believed Brown’s camp was playing hardball in extension negotiations. He stopped communicating with the team for weeks and vowed to stay off the field until a new contract was reached.

But in his introductory press conference with the Eagles in May, Brown said he had “no bad blood” with the Titans and called his departure from Tennessee “bittersweet.” When asked if he solicited the trade, he deflected the question.

Brown, 25, led the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. He was the 51st pick in the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

Brown and the Eagles take on the Titans in Philadelphia on Dec. 4.

