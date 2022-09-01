New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A baggage handler died Tuesday night after getting his hair caught in a belt loader at the New Orleans airport, according to authorities.

Germanie Thompson, 26, was working at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on August 30 when the freak accident happened. She was employed with GAT Airline Ground Support.

Around 10 p.m., Thompson’s hair got caught in a belt loader while she was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight on the tarmac.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead. Frontier Airlines had to cancel a flight on Wednesday due to the horrific accident.

Her tragic death has been condoled by aviation associations.

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its deepest condolences to her family and friends, as well as our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines,” the airport’s director of aviation, Kevin Doliol, told Fox News Digital.

“Jermani was part of our airport family and we will continue to support each other in any way we can during these difficult times,” added Dollyol.

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson said in the wake of the tragic accident, “We express our deepest condolences following the tragic loss of a member of our ground handling business partner. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Thompson is remembered by family and friends as a hard worker and a big basketball fan. She played the game while she was a student at Hesston College and Tougaloo College.

“She was a basketball coach, [she’d] Do whatever you tell her to do,” Thompson’s mother, Angela Corse, told Fox 8 New Orleans. “I can’t believe, you know, my only daughter is gone.”

“I can’t believe it. It’s like, she told me, ‘I’ll see you when I get back,'” Dorsey added.