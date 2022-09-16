New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Presidents begin their terms with grand visions of how to uplift Americans with futuristic policy prescriptions, but often get bogged down in the more mundane work of making sure the old boring stuff still works.

For President Biden, there may be no better example of this reality than the historic rise in inflation, which serves as a reminder that something is broken in Washington that Biden has yet to fix.

But a close second are barriers that prevent people from the simple act of traveling from one place to another. Over the past few months, Americans have been unhappy with every major travel system and increasingly registering their complaints with an administration that sometimes answers and sometimes doesn’t.

Airplanes

Americans were forced to wear masks on airplanes for more than a year until a US District Court judge ruled that the federal government lacked the authority to impose the requirement. But the joyous return to air travel has led to complaints about delayed and rescheduled flights.

Pilot shortages, severe weather clipping flyers’ wings

Nationwide pilot shortage appears to be the main reason behind these delays. In some cases, the problem has led to airlines End service to specific cities Because they don’t have the crew to make the trip.

Over the summer, the airline industry said it was 12,000 pilots short and fewer flights were departing from most airports.

At a May Senate hearing, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the issue by saying his department was trying to speed up the approval of “workforce development grants” used to increase the supply of available pilots. But Buttigieg has no immediate answers to the problem.

“There won’t be a quick fix, but we have to work to grow the domestic aviation workforce,” he told senators. He later became Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said, “We’re gathering information about how that needle is moving, and we’d be happy to engage with your office about what we’re seeing and what resources we need. .”

Buttigieg emphasizes inflation reduction and new flight policies while promoting new grant

Buttigieg said the problem is similar to the trucker shortage faced by companies, reminding lawmakers of another transportation system on shaky ground.

In July, Buttigieg said he was talking to the airlines about the issue and would “continue to use all the powers available to us as a department,” including working on air traffic control personnel issues.

But as of August, Buttigieg said his department is working on a more achievable goal of refunding the cost of a flight when passengers cancel it.

Trains

The Biden administration narrowly avoided a rail strike earlier this week, but not before Amtrak began adjusting its long-distance service. Amtrak said it needs to make advance adjustments to ensure trains can reach their destinations ahead of an imminent strike this week.

Amtrak cancels long-distance trains, announces other adjustments as rail strike looms

Biden’s transportation department was able to broker an agreement between unions and rail companies early Thursday morning, a result that Biden hailed as “a victory for tens of thousands of rail workers and for their dignity and the dignity of their work.”

But this deal comes at a cost that could lead to higher costs for travelers in the near future. Rail workers won a 24 percent raise and paid time off over the next five years, along with better working conditions and health care coverage.

The problem is not necessarily solved. The tentative agreement is yet to be accepted by 12 trade unions and one of them has already rejected the deal. The union said it would delay a possible strike as other unions consider the deal.

The Biden administration will also face environmental opposition to its deal. Train companies use a lot of coal, and rolling railcars means heavy coal consumption.

Automobiles

The nearly doubling of gasoline prices since Biden took office through June 2022 has shocked everyone, and even though prices have fallen from their summer highs, it still stings. Non-drivers also felt the secondary impact of rising prices on groceries and other items being trucked to their final destination.

Media headlines ‘Stubbornly high’ August inflation, ‘despite falling gas prices’: ‘Unwelcome news’ for Biden

Economists have blamed much of the rebound in demand for oil in the wake of the Covid downturn, but Biden is seen as a significant obstacle to a quick price relief. His moratorium on new oil and gas drilling leases, a decision to stop receiving oil from Russia, and overall support for environmental protection and increased regulations on energy companies seemed to match his campaign pledge to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and led to complaints. Ignore the people who spend more than $5 for a gallon of gas.

As prices soared, Biden’s team blamed Russia and energy companies and tried to rebrand Americans’ expensive new reality as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy an electric vehicle. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Buying an EV will help “break our dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.

“The EV future is at our doorstep,” Buttigieg tweeted in January. “@USDOT and @ENERGY are working to make sure America is ready.”

In futuristic California, perhaps Americans feel the EV’s future is bleak. Days after Newsom won headlines for banning the sale of gasoline-powered cars, his state suddenly faced a power crisis that prompted Newsom to tell Californians not to charge their EVs as the state faced rolling blackouts.

On a daily basis, the nation’s transportation woes seem to be a headache for Biden, but there is a silver lining for Democrats in this cloud of frustration. Each issue leads to growing calls for government answers, and Biden seems more than happy to supply them.

As of this week, Biden announced that his administration has approved funding for a vast nationwide EV charging network, starting with 35 states, thanks to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed last year.

“We are the United States of America,” Biden said as he announced the new funds in Detroit. “And there’s literally — I mean wholeheartedly — there’s not a damn thing we can’t do — nothing, nothing, nothing — if we do it together.”