Airline staffing issues are leading to more lost and unclaimed bags at airports

Scottsboro, Ala. – The Unclaimed Baggage store in Scottsboro, Alabama is full of lost or unclaimed luggage.

“All of my friends in college and I are so jealous of all the stuff I see here,” said shopper Kami Willis.

Everything in the store comes from bags that haven’t been claimed for at least 90 days. Owner Bryan Owens has been running Unclaimed Baggage for nearly 50 years. He said he often sees more bags arriving during busy travel periods, but not like this.

“We have more production right now than ever before,” Owens said. “Both on unclaimedbaggage.com and in our store.”

Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama sells items from lost or unclaimed baggage at airports.

FlightAware reports that airline crew issues are responsible for many of these baggage issues.

Airline staff problems are causing passengers more delays or lost bags.

“With so many missing workers, so few baggage handlers, what’s happening is that a lot of these things aren’t getting to their destinations,” said FlightAware spokeswoman Kathleen Bangs.

Unclaimed Baggage receives more baggage from all over the US, including the closest major airport in Atlanta.

Airports in the US are seeing more unclaimed baggage

Airports in the US are seeing more unclaimed baggage
“Hartsfield is definitely a huge airport,” Owens said.

“But we’re seeing goods coming to us by the tractor-trailer load every week across America.”

