Many air travelers are facing a lot of difficulties these days.

Passenger Travis Foreman had a bumpy ride on a recent Delta flight from Atlanta, Ga., to New York City.

Not a big fan of airplanes — especially turbulent ones — John F. Foreman thanked as his flight approached Kennedy Airport (JFK).

But the same weather that caused turbulence in the air was now causing problems at JFK, keeping Foreman’s plane from landing in his home state.

The plane circled and circled — and when the green light was finally given, the plane began its descent, Foreman recalled.

“In three minutes [the plane] When told to land, the airport is completely shut down,” Foreman of Riverhead, NY, told Fox News Digital.

“We can’t hover anymore because we’re running out of fuel,” he said.

Foreman said his flight was diverted to Norfolk, Virginia.

Passengers were told the plane would refuel and return to JFK, according to Foreman. It was 6 pm

“The flight attendant came over and said, ‘Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re delaying until 6:30 a.m.,'” Foreman said, adding that the time was then changed to 8:30 a.m.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be true,'” he said.

Travelers scrambled to find hotel rooms, which were scarce for other reasons Canceled flights Before the foreman, he said.

The rental car line was two hours long, the foreman said — and when he finally spoke with an agent, he learned that no cars were available.

“I said, I don’t care what kind of car it is, I’ll take the scooter. I won’t wait until tomorrow,” said the foreman, adding that the agent had nothing available yet.

While he was talking to the agent, the foreman said a car became available – so he grabbed it. He said he hit the road offering a ride to anyone in the neighborhood going to New York.

He thought he could make the 370-mile drive in one night, but he was so tired that he stopped at a hotel in Dover, Delaware, for the night.

“It’s my time and my money.”

Forman said the seven-hour drive plus a rental car cost about $500 for the hotel.

“It’s my time and my money,” states Foreman.

In response to the flight delay, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Due to significant weather in the New York area on July 25, Flight 917 ATL-JFK was diverted to Norfolk, VA and delayed overnight due to a federally required crew. Rest period.”

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to our customers,” added the spokesperson.

More than 6,000 US flights were delayed or canceled this past Monday alone, days after the US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg His department has warned airlines that it could take action if carriers don’t provide more transparency about why the disruptions are happening, FOX Business reported.

This summer’s long-awaited “back to normal” holidays have left little room for anything to go wrong due to understaffing and packed flights in most cases. Additionally, weather delays are typical of those occurring during the summer months.

‘Well-travelled people’

In June, New York City traveler Rachel Levi Braha and her family described what they described as “the worst travel experience of our lives, and we’re well-traveled people.”

Levi Braha said the family of four, including two young children, was booked on an overnight flight on Air France from New York’s JFK to Paris, then on to Rome.

After arriving at the airport less than three hours before departure, Levi Braha and her family were told the “system was down” and boarding passes and luggage tags were being handwritten.

The family stood in line for four hours, missing their original flight.

According to Levi Braha, the airline told them they were rebooked the next day on Delta.

“We are struggling with a real and worsening pilot shortage, which is challenging us across the industry to fully meet demand.”

That new flight, which was supposed to board at 1:05 a.m., was delayed and didn’t leave JFK until 4 a.m. — causing the family to miss their connection in Paris, Levi Braha said.

Levy Braha said she and her family were rebooked on another connection, but a very tight frame and multiple misdirections from airline staff meant the family went through passport control three separate times before finally reaching their gate.

When they did, they discovered that no one was working there to produce their boarding passes.

They missed the connection, were booked into a nearby hotel and were assured by airline officials that their luggage would be on the plane the next day, Levi Braha said.

At 4am the next morning, the family returned to the airport. Once again, according to Levi Braha, they were told their luggage was on the plane.

When they finally landed in Rome, they said their luggage was nowhere to be found.

Five days later, three suitcases arrived. After 14 days the final package arrived.

A month after they submitted a claim for reimbursement for the items they needed to replace, Rachel Levi Braha told Fox News Digital, “We still haven’t heard anything.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Air France for comment.

While the most recent data available from the Department for Transport only goes to May 2022, the highest percentage of reported delays for the first five months of the year were “airline control” (for example, maintenance or staffing issues).

Less than one percent of delays were due to extreme weather.

FOX Business reports that the airline industry is short 12,000 pilots.

Faye Malarkey, CEO of the Regional Airline Association, said in Black May that the pilot shortage is worsening as travel picks up.

Because of the shortage, 188 communities have lost at least a quarter of their air service during the pandemic or in the first half of 2022, according to Malarkey Block.

“While demand is strong, I want to acknowledge that we are struggling with a real and worsening pilot shortage that is challenging us across the industry to fully meet demand,” Black said.

In May 2022, carriers canceled 2.0% of their scheduled domestic flights, up from 0.5% in May 2021 and the same rate as 2.0% in pre-pandemic May 2019, according to a Department of Transportation bulletin from July.

Bumping and oversales data, unlike other air carrier data, are reported quarterly rather than monthly.

In the first quarter of 2022, the 10 US reporting marketing carriers posted an involuntarily denied boarding or bumping rate of 0.44 per 10,000 passengers, up from a rate of 0.08 in the first quarter of 2021 and a rate of 0.32 in the first quarter. of 2019.

If your flight is canceled or delayed, calculate how long it will take to drive in front of you until the flight departs.

If you have a flight coming up in the near future, here are five tips for air travel to minimize delays and other problems.

1. Take the first flight of the day. A plane usually doesn’t wait for an incoming aircraft – meaning it’s more likely to take off on time.

2. If your vacation depends on an on-time flight arrival — think cruising — then plan to arrive a day early and book a hotel near the port.

3. Have a backup plan. If extreme weather prevents you from flying home — and you can’t extend your vacation — look for hotels near the airport that have flexible cancellation policies. Book the room in advance.

4. Drive time. If your flight is canceled or delayed, calculate how long it will take you to drive while waiting for the plane to take off.

5. Also, consider the price of gas and whether or not you can get a refund from your carrier.

Fox News Digital’s Daniella Genovese and Andrew Miller contributed to this report.