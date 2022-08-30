Ernie Zampies, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryelle” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He is 86 years old.

Washington commanders Declared death Monday without providing further details. Zampes’ son, Ken Zampes, is Washington’s quarterbacks coach.

Zampies joined Don Coryell’s San Diego staff in 1979, beginning an eight-year run during which Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards six times. The Chargers made the playoffs each of their first four years, reaching the AFC Championship Game twice.

After seven seasons as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Zampies joined the Cowboys in 1994, directing an offense led by Aikman’s “triplets,” running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin.

Dallas beat Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl a year later, and Zampies spent two more years in charge of the offense before spending two seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator.

Zampes finished his career with four seasons as a consultant: two in Dallas (2000-01) and one each with the St. Louis Rams (2002) and Washington (2004).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame presented the Zampies with an Award of Excellence this summer.

Fouts and Aikman are Hall of Famers Smith, Irvin and a pair of Chargers pass-catchers in receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow.

“Ernie Zampies is one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game,” Aikman wrote on Instagram with a picture of Zampies and him at practice. “Many of his offensive concepts are still used today.”

A day after what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., Ken Zampies received word that his father had died.

“Some things, obviously internally, we’re praying for our guys,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’re a family and we want to keep it that way and pray for everyone as they walk off the field.”

Zampies was an assistant at Cal Poly in 1966 before spending a decade at San Diego State. He entered the NFL as a scout with the New York Jets in 1977 before moving to the Chargers. Coryll is a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

After four years as the receivers coach on Coryell’s staff, Zampies was the assistant head coach in charge of the passing game for three seasons, then the offensive coordinator for one.

He joined the Cowboys after Norv Turner left for Washington as head coach the same year after a bitter rift between owner Jerry Jones and coach Jimmy Johnson.

Jones hired Barry Switzer and Dallas lost the NFC Championship Game to San Francisco in the Zamps’ first season before winning the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl. The Cowboys haven’t even reached the NFC title game since the 1995 season.

“Norv was a student under Ernie, but Ernie is, to this day, one of the best, if not the best, in the business at developing quarterbacks and building and developing Super Bowl championship offenses,” Cowboys executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said on his radio show Monday.